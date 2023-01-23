COVID-19 threw many aspects of life into disarray around the country over the past few years, and that was also true of sports at Clatskanie Middle/High School.
Athletic Director Ryan Tompkins said he is excited about the transition that last year marked and what it means for the future.
“Last year was our first year, since the spring of 2020, that we returned to some semblance of normalcy for athletics. Mask mandate went away, and more students came back to in-person learning,” Tompkins said.
For Tompkins and Clatskanie athletics, the pandemic’s challenges meant redefining ideas of success for the program. Giving kids opportunities they had missed out on was a big priority.
“A lot of our accomplishments were centered around participation, providing opportunities and safety,” Tompkins said. “We feel like Clatskanie Athletics and our school as a whole, was able to transition out of many of the challenges of “The COVID years” and bring back a more traditional high school experience for the students of our community.”
With COVID still looming, yet less intrusive, Clatskanie Middle/High School has finally been able to rebuild its programs and focus more on getting the students some of the chances the pandemic denied them over the past couple of years.
Building momentum for extracurriculars
After COVID cooled turnout in sports at Clatskanie, this year has brought more engagement in extracurricular activities. Tompkins credited the students and the coaches for boosting this resurgence.
“Department wide, we are always setting the goal of maximizing student participation in our programs. Our participation has been very good, we have returned to our typical 30-35% participation rate in sports,” Tompkins said. “I attribute this to kids being interested and engaged in the sports and also being welcomed by the coaches and their fellow students to join.”
Finding ways to get students involved with programs at school has been a focus for the whole state coming out of the pandemic, which means looking at other ways to get students interested. To that end, Clatskanie Middle High School is opting to give kids different paths to get involved with activities at school.
“Across the state, school districts are labeling student voice and engagement as a priority for this school year. I may be biased, but I feel that co-curricular activities offer this,” Tompkins said. “We are constantly seeking to find ways to want kids to come to school and engage them while they are here. To this poin
Science/Technology Teacher, Mr. Erwin. There are 13 kids signed up to compete in “League of Legends,” “Rocket League” and “Super Smash Brothers.”
Shifting divisions
According to Tompkins, this year is the first in a four-year “block of redistricting” for high school athletics. This means that the state is reclassifying schools into new divisions where they will compete.
“Clatskanie has left the Coastal Range League and has returned to the Northwest League, Tompkins said. “Our new league includes familiar schools like Knappa, Vernonia, and Nestucca. We are excited to see some new faces and have gone from one of the smaller 3A schools to one of the largest 2A schools, based upon our enrollment.”
Hopefully, being one of the bigger schools in the division will translate to more success on the field. Currently, the boys basketball varsity team is ranked #30 of 37 2A schools with a 4-9 record. The girls team is ranked #20 of 36 teams and has a 7-6 record. However, the results only tell part of the story; this season’s successes are about celebrating a return to normalcy.
Follow Clatskanie Middle/ High School game results at osaa.org.
