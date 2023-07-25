The community of Westport is coming together to support Jeff and Ronda Hazen after a structure fire destroyed their home and took the life of their beloved dog.
Six minutes after midnight on Monday, July 10, Westport Fire was notified of a structure fire on Old Mill Town Road. Clatskanie Fire and Knappa Fire were also notified, according to Westport Fire Chief Greg Brody.
“We got there a little while later, and we had a fully involved structure fire that was extending into a nearby carport; it was on fire, a car was on fire, the trees around the structure were on fire, there was a lot of fire,” Brody said.
Brody said they began fighting the fire, and more crews and resources arrived to support. The fire was brought under control around 1 a.m. The next day, a fire investigation team came and investigated the cause of the fire; the cause is unknown at this time.
Jeff Hazen is a Volunteer Firefighter and was not home at the time of the blaze, but he traveled from St. Helens to be with his wife following the news of the incident.
While the fire claimed many of the Hazen’s possessions as well as their terrier, Ronda Hazen was saved by the courageous quick-thinking and actions of her neighbors Breanne Hendricks and Alec Hansen. Ronda Hazen was awoken by her fire alarm and battled through the flames to get to her front porch, where she collapsed and began screaming for help.
“A resident that lived across the street, a young woman by the name of Breanne Hendricks, heard her screaming and ran across the street to the house and found her, basically, on the front porch, under the flames, in intense heat, grabbed right onto her and dragged her away from the house,” Brody said.
A short time later, Hansen arrived and assisted Hendricks in getting Ronda Hazen away from the house. Hansen then attempted to reenter the house and save the family dog but to no avail.
Hendricks was awoken by the distant sounds of screaming that night. When Hendricks heard Ronda Hazen yelling for help, she jumped into action, moving to save her without hesitation.
“She was still crying for her dogs, and she didn’t want to leave without grabbing them, but I just had to get away from the house,” Hendricks said. “Then I started screaming for blankets for her, and then other neighbors showed up. Alec was the second one to show up.”
While Hendricks did not consider her actions heroic at the moment, the gravity of the situation caught up with her once she spoke to the fire chief. Brody said that Hansen and Hendricks will be recognized for their heroic acts at a board meeting on August 9 at 7 p.m. at the community center.
“I didn’t really feel any type of heroic things; it was just so sad, the whole situation; I wish I could have gotten that dog out with Alec, it was really heartbreaking to watch Ronda lose her pet and everything in front of her. I was just trying to be more comforting than anything,” Hendricks said. “After all of them talked to me about that situation, I did feel like, ‘Okay, it was a really good, honorable thing that I did.’”
Jeff Hazen in his own words
Since the fire, Jeff and Ronda Hazen have been dealing with the fallout of that night.
“You never think you’re going to lose your house and all of your possessions, or nearly all of them, and that’s what happened the night of the fire,” Jeff Hazen said. “We lost everything, I really don’t care that much, personally, about the things in the house because things and houses can be replaced, but I was so thankful that Ronda was able to get out of the house and that the neighbors helped get her away from the house and keep her safe from the fire.”
While thankfully, no person was harmed, Jeff Hazen said that the loss is still devastating; in particular, the loss of their Yorkshire Terrier and the family heirlooms and sentimental items have been difficult. Jeff Hazen said that those are irreplaceable items.
“You start realizing some of the things that aren’t just things you bought at the store. My mother was a master at cross stitch, and she had made a lot of pieces for my wife, myself, and for us as a couple, and after she passed we also inherited several of them, so things like that; they’re irreplaceable,” Jeff Hazen said. “Things like that; those kind of are a gut punch when you think about them.”
While the aftermath of the fire has been difficult, the fire could have had greater consequences without the acts of heroism from everyday citizens and acts of kindness from first responders.
“I’ll forever be in debt to the neighbors who got there, Breanne and Alec,” Jeff Hazen said. “The biggest impact for me is what the [Clatskanie Fire] chaplain did. When I arrived, and I wanted to get Ronda away, take her back to the motel room I had in St. Helens, she didn’t have any shoes, and the chaplain took off her shoes and gave them to Ronda. And it’s the most selfless act I’ve ever seen anybody do. It was a little thing, but it had a huge impact on me. It just blew me away.”
It’s times like these when small communities come together to help support each other. In a town of around 400 people, when community members are going through a hard time, they rally around those in need.
“I think my biggest thing, I mentioned how happy we are living in Westport. I’m a small-town guy, I grew up in a small town, and I’ve lived in big cities, and there’s nothing better than living in a small community such as Westport or Clatskanie because there’s such a sense of community,” Jeff Hazen said. “We so appreciate the efforts of everybody who came out that night.”
A friend of the Hazen’s started a GoFundMe to help offer financial support that has already raised more than $4,000. While the tragedy of losing a home is heartbreaking, it’s times like these when the community comes together to lift each other up.
Breanne Hendricks had this to say about the community.
“I definitely feel like in small towns, when something tragic happens like this; people do kind of tend to stick together,” Hendricks said. “From my point of view, I feel like everyone definitely does come together when something like that happens.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.