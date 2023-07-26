Firefighters are working to "mop up" the remainder of the Broken Gate fire that has burned over 40 acres on private industrial land off Highway 30 near Wauna.
The blaze broke out on July 23, and the Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) responded, aided by Knappa Fire Department, Clatskanie Fire Department, and Westport Fire Department, among others.
Neal Bond, ODF's Incident Commander for the Broken Gate fire, said that a 10-mile-an-hour wind caused it to spread quickly.
"By the time we got there, the fire was in a base of a clear-cut unit, with logging slash, slash piles, and brush that was 3 to 4 feet high approximately," Bond said. "It spread very quickly; before long, we ordered some air support."
Bond said that with the help of a scooper plane and a Type 2 helicopter, ground forces were able to build and reinforce a fire line. Responders worked through the night on July 23 and into the morning of July 24 and completed the fire line that day.
"The fire had stayed in the same footprint that it did yesterday, so it hasn't grown any. We are starting to cool things off and push further in with mop up there as well," Bond said.
For those unfamiliar with this terminology, mop up means "the hard physical labor process of extinguishing or removing burning material near control lines down to the mineral soil, felling fire damaged trees, and cooling ash pits to make a fireline less likely to escape and to reduce residual smoke," according to ODF's Astoria District Facebook page.
"It's approximately 50 percent contained at this point; we still have a lot of work to do, a lot of mop up that need to occur," Bond said.
Bond said that the cause of the fire is under investigation at the time, and there is an investigator on the scene. Bond also said that there were no evacuation notices issued for the blaze.
Westport Fire Department's Fire Chief Greg Brody said that his department was the first to the scene. Brody said that Westport Fire responded with two brush trucks and five members of personnel.
"Our crews responded the moment we got the tone, and you know, we're volunteers, so they come from their homes, they get in their rigs, and they go," Brody said. "They were first there."
Westport Fire was just one of the departments that jumped into action when the fire broke out.
Bond wants Oregonians to know that if they see smoke, they should call 911 right away to get responders to the scene as soon as possible. Bond also wants people to understand the risk that dry conditions present.
"People don't realize how dry it actually is out there. It doesn't take much for a fire to start, especially if it has wind on it, and it will become very big and grow very rapidly in not much time at all," Bond said. "Really be cautious out there."
