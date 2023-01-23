Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

One person has been arrested following a shooting in the area of Hods Lane near St. Helens.

Shooting Investigation

The shooting suspect faces numerous criminal charges.

The investigation by the Columbia County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) unfolded Monday, Jan. 16. The Columbia County Major Crimes Team (MCT) was also dispatched to the scene to investigate the shooting.

0
0
1
1
0


Online Poll

Are you exercising more or less as you age?

You voted:


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.