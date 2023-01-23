Both the city councils in Clatskanie and Rainier have begun the new year with new members.
Elected in November, new councilors Amanda Owen and Dave True took their oaths of office alongside reelected Councilor Jim Helmen and Mayor Robert “Bob” Brajcich. The oaths took place at the first council meeting of the new year on Wednesday, Jan. 4, in the Council Chambers at City Hall.
Along with the council members taking their oaths, the council also discussed the city’s agreement with the Parks and Rec District regarding capital projects.
“The council discussed reimbursing the district $7500 for a project (they replaced the sand with bark chips in the children’s play area),” said City Manager Greg Hinkelman. “A resolution to do so will perhaps come before the February meeting.”
The council also discussed the need for more funding for the city’s new sewer plant currently under design. The new facility will replace the aging city sewer plant. Last year, the city gained $10 million from the state to design and build the new facility. Hinkelman has said that the cost is rapidly increasing, and they need more money. Hinkelman has been lobbying the state for more resources for the sewer plant project.
“I have made contact with our state Rep. Cyrus Javadi and Senator Suzanne Weber with our ask,” Hinkelman said.
The Clatskanie Council meets on the first Wednesday of each month at Clatskanie City Hall, located at 75 S Nehalem St.
Rainier City Council
The Rainier City Council held its first meeting of the new year this month on Jan. 9 at the Rainier City Hall. The meeting began with City Administrator Scott Jorgensen swearing in the reelected Mayor Jerry Cole.
After taking his oath, Cole swore in city councilors Connie Budge, Scott Cooper, Robert duPlessis, and Jeremy Howell. City Councilor Mike Kreger indicated that he would be willing to remain president of the council, and the motion was adopted unanimously.
Kreger appointed members from the council to the Rainier Economic Development Council. Scott Jorgensen was also appointed by the council as the city budget manager.
The council discussed other civic matters at hand for the City of Rainier.
• Managing fees for storage of recreational vehicles and vessels on city property
• The Senior Center is hoping to install higher toilets with the city’s help and is looking at making changes to its outdoor patio. Directory Jan Rich has received a $50,000 estimate for the work. There is a grant to fund it. Cole also suggested the city look into expanding the building.
• Director of Public Works Sue Lawrence said their smoke test report has concluded. Inflow and infiltration were discovered at 102 locations, including five catch basins, seven manholes, 29 cleanouts, 19 houses with roof drains, and 42 lines and/or laterals. She has notified the school district that some inflow and infiltration are coming from its property. The Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) has a grant for cities of 10,000 population or less to help with stormwater treatment. She will meet with DEQ representatives soon to learn more about that grant and how the city can apply.
• Planning Commission and Housing Committee will make code updates to encourage more housing development. The land in the urban growth boundary on the west side of town is zoned light industrial. Lack of services is a barrier for development. Some mobile home park units can’t be occupied due to a lack of services. The council has resolved to collaborate with the county on this issue.
• The council discussed raising the utility deposit from $50 to $100, with customers having the option to make two payments on the fee. The council will discuss the matter more at the February meeting.
• Library Director Allen Snider gave an update on the city’s library. Snider placed an order for 130 books and revealed that the library is planning a young adult section as part of reorganizing the library by genre.
• The council approved $2,700 additional funds to purchase a 2023 model truck for administrative staff use.
The Rainier City Council meets the first Monday of each month at the Rainier City Hall located at 106 W B St.
